Honor is up to speed ahead of alpine test

Speed-merchant Honor Bartlett is not one to slouch on the slopes — and the 12-year-old skier is already racking up the titles.

After being the quickest English girl in her age group in the giant slalom at last year’s English Alpine Championships, the Polstead youngster is hoping to go one better this time around.

It will be her first year competing in the under-14s but, rather than be intimidated, she is relishing the chance to battle it out at more competitions in Italy’s Bormio.

“I want to do the best I can possibly do so I’m just going to go the quickest I can,” said the Woodbridge School pupil.

“Preparations for the championships have gone well – when I started I was quite a bit behind everyone else – everyone seemed to start before me as I started in the French system.

“But once I got up to it I started to catch up really quickly.

“The best thing about racing is the speed of it! I’ll be doing the Super-G, slalom and the GS out in Bormio.

“I’m really excited about making that step up because before I wasn’t allowed to do Super-G, but now I am. I love the speed events.

“Last year, I was really pleased as I came second overall in the GS and I was the quickest English girl.

“And all the girls going out there this year are really, really, talented, so I’ve got to be wary of everyone.”

Held from February 11 to 16, the English Alpine Championships are organised by Snowsport England, the national governing body for snow sport in England.

Bartlett could almost ski before she could walk, and she is dreaming of continuing her rapid rise all the way to the biggest stage of all.

“I was two when I first put on a pair of skis and my first race was when I was six,” added the Ambition racer.

“When I was younger we went on family holidays to France and slowly got into the local races and the team at the resort asked me to start racing with them.

“After that I went on to the dry slopes in England and then Ambition asked me to come out with them and accepted me into the team.

“I really like the courses out in Bormio – they’re a lot more technical than the likes of the Welsh and the Scottish and I really enjoy that.

“My long-term goal is definitely to get to the Winter Olympics. I definitely want to get into downhill racing as well!”

• For this winter Olympics season Snowsport England has launched PyeongChang to Piste (www.pyeongchangtopiste.org.uk), featuring events and taster sessions run by various clubs and slopes throughout the country along with tailored downloadable resources for schools