Honor defies size and age to take bronze in champs

Skiing sensation Honor Bartlett may be just 12 years old but she continued to defy expectations on Monday with a bronze in the Under-14 English Alpine Championships Super-G.

The young skier from Polstead was one of the smallest and youngest in the field, but punched above her weight to record a time of 54.67 seconds to take third place.

The 22nd edition of the championships are taking place in Bormio, Italy, this week and feature the next generation of English alpine stars in the same week many of us are keeping an eye on the senior stars competing in PyeongChang.

And given Bartlett’s incredible success, we could hope to see her at a Winter Olympics in the future.

The youngster comes across with a confident and vivacious personality that indicates she has the mentality to make it right to the top.

“In Sunday’s race I was a little bit disappointed in how I did because I didn’t feel I performed to my full capability,” said the Ambition Racing skier.

“But then in this race I think it was a lot better because I released the ski a lot more and I moved quicker and everything just ran a little bit better.

“It was maybe just a little bit of nerves and getting to know the area and stuff.

“I competed here last year but I did minis so I haven’t raced on this piste before.

“Yesterday it was really, really turny but today it ran really quick and smooth so it was a lot more fun. I’m really happy with the result and I’m just looking forward to absolutely everything that is going to be happening this week.”

Bartlett was due to compete in Wednesday’s slalom and Thursday’s giant slalom as she continues on her path as one of Britain’s brightest hopes in the world of winter sports.

•Inspired by the performances at the 2018 English Alpine Championships and PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games? Find out more on how to get involved in skiing and snowboarding through Snowsport England’s national grassroots participation campaign www.goskigoboard.org.uk