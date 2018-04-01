Hayles claims a top six spot in Colchester Half

After the Beast from the East got the better of races over the country last week, the Sudbury Joggers were truly out in force this weekend with 47 in the Colchester Half Marathon alone.

Kieran Hayles was the first Jogger over the finish line in one hour, 16 minutes and 22 seconds to claim an excellent sixth position overall.

Also finishing the course in less than two hours were: Todd Lewis (1:27:50), Kallum Breward (1:30:13), Richard Smith (1:31:17), Ian White (1:35:41), Will Johnston-Wood (1:38:02), Jimmy Secker (1:40:36), Mark Johnston-Wood (1:41:29), Jason Smith (1:43:16), Tom Codling (1:44:00), Dee St Ledger (1:44:01), Ben Boxall (1:45:10), Simon Elliott (1:48:10), Anthony Harris (1:50:18), Lisa Dove (1:49:56), Stuart Beal-Collins (1:50:18), Jamie Phythian (1:51:23) and Steve Stearns (1:57:33).

Emma Ruane just missed out on a sub two-hour race, crossing the line in two hours and 59 seconds.

Completing the distance for the very first time was Charlotte Richardson, Emma Richbell, Julie Rout, Rachel Miles, Sarah Jeggo and Steve Roberts.

There were seven members of Sudbury Joggers running the last Cross Country

Winter League of the season in Haverhill.

Andy Buck was the first Jogger in, followed by Wayne Mumford, Mark Salisbury, Cliff Manning, Dave Chapman, Ruth Cowlin and Chris Howard.

Heading up to the north of the county, the club had Karen and Dave Williamson complete the Norfolk and Suffolk Daffodil Dawdle.

Karen finished the 26 miles in five hours, 36 minutes while Dave finished in 6:12.

Last week the Joggers had members competing in Scotland and Wales, this week Piotr Bulacz was running the Valencia Half Marathon on Saturday over in Spain. He made it well worth the trip by finishing in one hour, 27 minutes and 31 seconds to beat his personal best by 40 seconds.

A lot closer to home, Gary Godfrey completed the nine mile Lamarsh Native Trail over near Bures.

Finally, three Joggers headed to nation’s capital for the London Landmarks Half Marathon.

Gary Crowley finished first in 1:54:58, followed by Jules Cooper (2:08:34)

and Sue Moye (2:44:47).