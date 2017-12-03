Hat-trick of success at Cambridge Head

Sudbury Rowing Club competed at the Cambridge Winter Head, competing over a distance of 2500 metres, with three crews winning their events.

Weather conditions were dry but breezy and the course had some challenging bends, especially for the coxless crews.

The first winners were the Women’s Junior 17 coxed quad of Martha Bullen, Freya Evans, Helena Griffiths, Jemima Savage and Amelia Moule (cox), who won their event in a time of 11 minutes 33 seconds.

In the Women’s Junior 18 coxless quad, Amelia Maskell, Tilly Barnard, Freya Evans and Amelia Moule won their event in a time of 10.53.

The crew swapped Freya Evans for Martha Bullen to then compete in the Women’s Intermediate coxless quad category, winning in a time of 10.35.

Harry Moule was also successful on the day by coxing a crew from Essex University to victory.

Other Sudbury crews to race included the Men’s coxed four of Henry Tullin, Byron Bullen, Sam McLoughlin, Gareth Moriarty and Harry Moule (cox) who finished third in their category in 10.35.

The same crew also raced in the Men’s coxless quads category, finishing second in a time of 9.48.

The men’s coxed four of Tim Hysom, Paul Adams, Mike Arnott, Steve Nichols and Helen Sharp (cox) finished in a time of 10.04, second in the masters event. They raced again in the men’s Intermediate category, finishing third in a time of 10.36.

The women’s coxless quad of Jen Ward, Linda Newbiggin, Tricia Fincham and Mary Jane Budd finished in a time of 11.59.

The next event will be the Scullers Head of the River Race on the Thames on Saturday, followed by the British Rowing Indoor Championships.

Club members will then have some festive fun at their own Pudding Races on December 16, scratch racing in Christmas fancy dress, followed by seasonal refreshments.