Halstead’s backs cut loose in a try-fest at basement side Bury

EASTERN COUNTIES

GREENE KING LEAGUE

DIVISION TWO SOUTH

Bury St Edmunds IV 7

Halstead Templars 77

League leaders Halstead Templars scored 10 tries against bottom-of-the-league Bury St Edmunds in a dominant game that was all over as a contest by half-time.

Despite the forwards looking even in the first 20 minutes, Halstead moved ahead with tries from Sam Edwards and Josh Donaldson, the former adding the extras from the tee for a 17-0 lead.

When Halstead’s pack asserted their dominance after the first quarter the backs were able to cut away, allowing for additional tries from skipper and man-of-the-match Adrian Illingworth, a second for Donaldson and a hat-trick within 10 minutes for leading try-scorer Matt Harwood for a 53-0 lead at the break.

Downhill and with the wind at their backs, Halstead hoped to rack up a similar score in the second half but either the scoreline or the change of personnel at half-time meant they were not as fluid as they had been in the first half, though this did not stop Ben Bird from scoring.

Harwood added his fourth 10 minutes later and the victory was sealed by skipper Illingworth barrelling over from close range with only five minutes left on the clock.

A neat chip over the top by the Bury full-back did allow a consolation try, but the result was never in doubt.

n Halstead, who are now 17 points clear with five games to play, turn their attention to the Suffolk Cup this weekend when they travel to Division One West winless side Haverhill & District for a quarter-final showdown (2pm).