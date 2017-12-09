Gladwell is just champion again as he adds the national title to triple world honours

Elliot Gladwell has been crowned the Under-13 Boys British Modern Biathlon Champion.

The 12-year-old from Hadleigh competed at the British Modern Biathlon Championships at Tudor Grange Leisure Centre, Solihull.

He was a returning champion having won the under-12 competition last year.

Gladwell entered the competition ranked number one, based on his qualification earlier in the year at one of the regional trials.

He has been working hard on his swim times as this is where the points can really add up and make a difference to the end result.

He achieved a very good 5:01.68s for the 1600m race, winning it by a four-second margin, which gave him 1,367 points.

An hour later he was in the pool for the 100m swim, which he completed in 1:06.72s, earning 1208 points.

Totalled together this gave him a 49-point advantage over the second-placed competitor, Zak Clemens (Penryn College), and the U13 National title.

Elliot said: “I am really happy I came back this year and won again. The swim was particularly hard, and I had nothing left in my arms when I finished the final length. At the time I just hoped I had done enough.

His father Simon Gladwell added: “I could tell this meant a lot to him and his hard work in training has paid off.

“Elliot was racing against some very good competitors both on the track and in the pool, and his determination shone through. We were all very proud of him.”

Elliot, a pupil at Ipswich School, who turns 13 in May, swims for Hadleigh Dolphins Swimming Club and runs for Ipswich Harriers, and balances his time between these clubs and his other school sports such as rugby.

The national title rounded off an excellent year in which Gladwell became a triple champion in the under-13 events at the World Triathle Championships in Viveiro, Spain.

He won the individual title, and took honours in both the team and nixed relays, picking up three gold medals in September.