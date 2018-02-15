FULL-STEAM FOR PLAY-OFF

Ben Scully says maximum points is the target now for his Sudbury side as they look to secure second place plus home advantage in the end-of-season promotion play-offs.

Sudbury resume their London Two North East campaign on home turf when they host Chelmsford at Whittome Field this Saturday (3pm).

An impressive 43-17 win away at Norwich a fortnight ago saw Scully’s charges open up a five-point lead in the sole play-off spot, and with just six games of the regular season left to go, the Sudbury head coach already has one eye on their potential play-off opponents.

The runners-up in Two North East and Two North West, currently Sudbury and Hampstead as things stand, face off at the end of the season in a one-off game, with the winners earning promotion.

And with home advantage for the lucrative tie determined on which side has accrued the most points (Sudbury have 68 and Hampstead have 69 after playing 16 games each), Scully is determined to keep the bonus-point wins coming in order to boost their chances of a possible play-off at their Whittome Field home.

“In the position we’re in, we need to be picking up maximum points to try and get a home play-off,” Scully said.

“The team in second in the other league are one point ahead of us right now, so we need to keep adding points every week.

“I’m really happy with where we are right now. We dropped the ball a little bit against Epping, but the boys have worked hard to make it right and now we’re in a play-off position.

“We want to get promoted back up to London One and give a better account of ourselves than we did last season, but first we need to work hard to get the bonus points this weekend against Chelmsford.

“On paper it may look like a game we should win, but we’ll be showing them plenty of respect. We know now after the Epping slip-up that we can’t take anything for granted.”

Since losing 36-31 to Epping Upper Clapton on December 9, Sudbury have won their next five games, while Saturday’s opponents Chelmsford (8th), after losing all 10 of their opening 10 league games, have won five of their last six and come to Suffolk with a four-match winning run.