Debut season proves Jack’s just champion at karting

Jack Dann is taking a well-earned rest from driving this month following a highly successful karting season last year.

Sudbury-based Jack, 14, has joined the BMR Academy, and expects the step up to make this year something of a learning curve as he takes on board all aspects of racing training.

Last year was his debut season in Junior TKM Racing in January 2017 in the Red Lodge Club 2000, and in the 12 championship rounds during the year he enjoyed 12 podium placings, set nine fastest laps, broke a lap record and ended the year as Club 2000 champion.

He also started MSA Racing at Kimbolton HKRC in January 2017, and was on Novice plates for the first five months, but finished that championship in third place.

Having taken up the sport to enjoy it, his talent has shone through, and his results persuaded the BMR Academy to offer him a place.

Mother, Marie, said: “The BMR Academy place offered Jack a great opportunity. He is self-taught, and now he will get the professional help with his driving that we can’t give him.”

Jack has started testing with the BMR Academy, in a new kart and a new class, Junior X30, but will not be racing until next month.

“He is enjoying the professional help and learning so much,” added Marie.

He was sponsored last year by BLG Racing, Tilbrook Construction, Sewfine, Clark & Eves, and GSS, but is on the lookout for more sponsorship as he races at a higher level. Anyone interested should contact jackdannkarting@outlook.com