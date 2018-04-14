Cowlin gives Joggers something to cheer about

Sudbury Joggers’ Lucy Cowlin clocked the fastest time of any 18-39 years female in 2018’s record-breaking Sudbury Fun Run.

Results from the Good Friday event, which attracted a record field of 514 in the main event in its 37th year, were confirmed over the last week with Colchester Harriers having the strongest set of club results.

But the home club, who had 24 competing and many more volunteering in varied jobs around the course to make sure it ran smoothly, had a winner in Cowlin in her age group section after she completed the five-mile circuit in 34 minutes and 27 seconds.

St Edmunds Pacers’ Odette Robson crossed the line in 30 minutes dead to be the first female across the line, followed three minutes and four seconds later by her nearest rival, Colchester Harrier Rebecca Cooke.

Her Colchester team-mate Ellie Cumner was just behind to give them two of the top three, which coupled with Tom Cresswell finishing overall runner-up (28.27) to men’s winner Michael Gilbert of Haverhill RC in 27.09, gave them the best set of combined club results.

But while the Harriers took the top male team award, via Cresswell, Colin Ridley, Paul Rodgers and Allen Smalls, it was St Edmunds Pacers who carried away the top female team award with Robson, Sandra Webb and Karen Haton.

The Wardale Williams Trophy for First Over-55s was won in the men’s section by Colin Ridley of Colchester Harriers (29.08), while unaffiliated Jill Wright (34.56) carried off the first women’s award in that category.

There was also approximately 150 people who took part in the sponsored walk at the event which helped to contribute to the three local charities that were supported by the event: No72, based in North Street and supporting individuals and families; The Eden Rose Coppice Project — coppicing between Friars Meadow and Sudbury Rowing Club and ActivLives — the project working mainly horticulturally in Belle Vue Park and other sites around Sudbury.

On the day the charities were each presented with a cheque for £2,000.

The organisers wished to thank everyone involved in holding the event and making it a success.