County’s first 24-hour run coming to town

The inaugural Suffolk Trail Running Festival has been launched, with the organisers set to bring the county’s first organised 24-hour run to the area.

Set for June 16 and 17, the Suffolk TrailFest incorporates races of 3km, 10km, and 12-hours, as well as the first ever organised 24-hour race to be held in the county.

The 24-hour event can be run solo or in teams and the 12-hour event as pairs or solo, with participants completing as many laps as possible of the five-mile course on organic farmland at Shimpling, between Sudbury and Bury St Edmunds.

The team behind the Suffolk Trail Running Festival is the same that put together 2017’s Chadacre Challenge and is hoping to build on that success in the two-day event.

Co-organiser Kelly Pepper said: “Endurance races in the UK have enjoyed a boom in recent years.

“We thought it was about time Suffolk had its very own 24-hour challenge to add to the UK’s running calendar.

“We have distances for all abilities and ages though, and even the 24-hour race need not be as daunting as it sounds.

“We are encouraging teams of runners to take it on together, running, walking or crawling their way through the weekend.

“The aim is to create a true festival feel around some fun races.”

The organisers are expecting around 300 runners in total for the weekend. As well as the races themselves, there will be camping, live music, face painting, marshmallow toasting and more.

The event will also be supporting St Nicholas Hospice Care, based in Bury St Edmunds, while all profits of the 3km race will go to Lawshall Pre-School.

Pepper’s co-organiser, Katie Haselhurst, said: “This is something we have been planning for some time, and we are thrilled to officially launch it.

“We know there are a lot of eager runners in the region and the experience of the Chadacre Challenge last year proved just how much appetite for organised runs there is.

“We were keen to build on that to create an even bigger festival of running in Suffolk. Being able to host the county’s first ever 24-hour race as part of the weekend will make it even more special.”

• The organisers are currently recruiting volunteer marshals. For more information, and to sign up for the event, visit the Suffolk TrailFest website www.suffolktrailfestival.co.uk or get in touch with the organisers by emailing info@suffolktrailfestival.co.uk