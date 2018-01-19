Convincing win on the road keeps Sudbury in touch with top two

LONDON LEAGUE

TWO NORTH EAST

Romford & Gidea Park 13

Sudbury 47

Sudbury gave another excellent performance, this time at Romford, to keep up the pressure on the top two.

The visitors scored from the opening play of the game when they retained possession from the kick-off and passed the ball through four pairs of hands for Chris Lewis to touch down.

It was not long before they added another, with a scrum in their opponents’ 22 being shipped quickly across the face of the goal to Austin Beckett, with Lewis converting.

From the restart Romford lost possession and Fraser Beckett hacked the ball past the defence well inside his own half and then again outpaced the pursuers, but Harry Watkins was first to get his hands on the ball to score.

Romford got on the scoresheet from a penalty and with half-an-hour played, using their heavy pack of forwards to bundle over.

After the wobble Sudbury again opened the game up and captain Jake Thurlow scored from a penalty lineout for the bonus point, while Henry Cowling finished the half with a try after some close-quarter rucks.

During the second half Romford kept the ball tight and Sudbury gave away too many penalties.

A converted try from Romford, again stemming from strong forward play, gave them reward for some good tight play, but tries from Sam Maile and Beckett sealed another good win for Sudbury, who are without a fixture this weekend.

n Sudbury Talbots (II) ended the first half of the season with an outstanding victory, beating Eastern Counties Greene King Division One South champions Ipswich YM 29-11, scoring five tries to end the visitors’ previously unbeaten record.

Second row forward Charlie McGuiness weighed in with a hat-trick of tries, with Ewan Floyd and Paul Chaplin getting the others. Matthew Griffin converted two.

YM scored one try and landed two penalties. The Talbots finished fifth, ahead of the split crossover mini league with other fifth and sixth place sides in the regional variations.

n Sudbury Tigers (III) made it a hat-trick of wins for the club, beating Thurston II 29-21 at home in Division Three South to leave them eighth, with their season continuing in the existing league format.