Blues manager Ellis is hoping to bow out on a high

Sudbury Rugby Club’s first-team manager Chris Ellis bows out, after three years in the post, on Saturday — and he’s hoping it ends on a high note, writes Ken Watkins.

Ellis will set out the kit for the players for the final time prior to their promotion play-off at Hampstead.

Increased demands at work mean that Ellis will also give up his role as referees’ co-ordinator for youth matches.

But he won’t be walking away from the club.

“I’ll still be around the club on match days, home and away,” he said. “But on the other side of the fence, watching and encouraging the team with a beer in my hand.”

Ellis, who played for Eton Manor and Woodford before moving to Sudbury, joined the club in 1997 and started coaching the under-7s. He has coached all levels at the club up to the senior sides.

“I have seen raw six-year-olds turn into skilful, talented men playing over 150 first-team matches before they have reached 24, and continue to be impressed with how they continue to learn new skills and develop their own coaching style helping out the future senior players.”

Jake Thurlow, Shaun Smith, Charles Jackson, Tom Summers and Pete Dedross are among the first-team players who have come up through the Mini and Junior ranks.

“For me as first-team manager, it has always been the players who come first. I set out the changing rooms, home and away, with playing kit, drinks and snacks so all they have to think about is playing the game,” he said.

Last season in London One North, which ended in relegation, Ellis describes as: “A steep learning curve, but I think it stood us in good stead for this season, and if things go right in the play-off match we will be in a stronger position for a return to the top table.”

Ellis says he has learned much in the last three years, and shared some great experiences.

“Never did I expect to witness Eddie Jones lead a coaching session at Sudbury, or a defensive session from England coach Paul Gustard on a freezing Tuesday night (both 2017).”

The club has nominated him for the regional round of the RFU Mitsubishi Volunteer Recognition Scheme, with the winner going through to a national final.

• Sudbury lost their final league game of the season 39-17 at undefeated champions Rochford Hundred on Saturday.

It was as expected a close and hard-fought game where both teams’ defensive skills were stretched to the limit as they both tried to throw the ball wide to play an open game. In the end, it was perhaps Rochford’s stronger pack which gave them that final edge.

After Jonny Taylor opened the scoring for the visitors with an unconverted try, Rochford replied with a pushover try that was converted before they controversially had a try disallowed as they led 7-5 at the break.

Rochford scored twice more before Taylor got his second try, followed by one for Jack Dachtler, the latter which Sam Rust converted to bring the deficit to four points with 10 minutes left.

But the champions scored twice again in added on time.