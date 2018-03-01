Bird ready to hit the big time

The former Sudbury Boxing Club member takes on defending champion Matt McCarthy, from Tilbury, at the Brentwood Centre on Saturday night.

And with the bout having now been made a final eliminator for the English title, Bird hopes he can reap the rewards that a victory would bring him this weekend.

“I’m at a level now where I’ve got to push on,” the 24-year-old said. “This is my golden ticket. If I win this fight, we go on to bigger and better things.

“I just can’t thank the people around me who have helped me enough. They’ve helped me fulfil the dream I had as a young kid and to do this now, being the level that I’m at, I’m going to repay the favour by bringing the belt back.

“I’ve worked hard for this and all I can do now is give 100 per cent. I’ll go in there and give it everything, I’ve got the ability to do it, so let’s get it over and done with on Saturday night. I just can’t wait.”

Bird is expecting a crowd in excess of 1,000 at the Brentwood Centre on Saturday night, which includes more than 200 of his own supporters, and it will be the biggest crowd he has fought in front of since turning professional back in 2013.

Bird (16 wins, one loss) has been trained by both Graham Everett and Jon Thaxton ever since becoming a pro, with his training now based in Norwich at the same gym as reigning British champions Sam Sexton and Ryan Walsh.

Everett knows how important this fight is for Bird and is expecting a tough battle against the reigning champion McCarthy (18-1).

“It’s a great fight and Matt McCarthy is a good fighter and someone who I’ve got a lot of respect for,” Everett said.

“For Billy, it’s his gateway into the bigger fights and to be taken notice of and to be taken seriously.

“It’s now an eliminator for the English title so it’s everything and at the moment it’s his biggest fight to date.

“It’s a very important fight. We’ve worked as a hard as we could work, myself and Jon Thaxton, his training team, to get him ready for it.”

Bird and McCarthy’s title bout headlines MTK Global’s ‘High Stakes’ fight night this weekend, with the action to be broadcast live on IFL TV’s YouTube channel.

Some tickets are still available. Call 07826 238286.