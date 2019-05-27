It was a case of déjà vu for Suffolk’s cricketers as they won the first and then lost the second match in their Unicorns T20 double-header away to Bedfordshire yesterday (Sunday), writes Nick Garnham.

It means that Suffolk, who sit third in the table and with the worst net run-rate of the five sides with just Hertfordshire to play, are now unlikely to qualify from their group for finals day.

Just as against both Norfolk and Cambridgeshire, Suffolk won the opening encounter only to then lose the second so that honours ended even between the two sides at Dunstable Town Cricket Club.

Former Sudbury’s Kenny Moulton-Day fielding for Suffolk during his T20 debut for the county in the double-header versus Bedfordshire Photograph: NICK GARNHAM (11222821)

Suffolk won the first match by three runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, before being thrashed by 71 runs in the second encounter.

Hundon's Jack Beaumont (42), debutant Feroze Khushi (34) – the Essex batsman who was added to the squad ahead of the double-header – and Sudbury skipper Adam Mansfield (20) gave Suffolk the perfect platform for a big score in the opening match, but the visitors tailed off to end on 145-8 from their 20 overs.

A rain delay meant Bedfordshire were set a revised target of 105 from 13.2 overs and they ended on 101-4.

Bedfordshire, batting first in the second rubber, posted 146-4; skipper Andy Reynoldson striking 74 and Beaumont taking 2-22 and Billy Moulton-Day 1-16.

A poor batting display then saw Suffolk bowled out for just 75 from 14.1 overs in reply, Sudbury’s Kenny Moulton-Day top-scoring with a run-a-ball 18 after being drafted in the night before his Twenty20 debut for the county.

Suffolk opener Jack Beaumont hits out during Sunday’s T20 double-header versus Bedfordshire Photograph: NICK GARNHAM (11222823)

Former Culford School student Beaumont, who took three wickets across the two matches as well as smashing 42 off just 21 balls with eight fours and a six in the first rubber, admitted Suffolk were perhaps fortunate to win the opener.

He said: “I think we did get a bit lucky to some extent, but if we play that sort of cricket all the time we will win a lot more games than we lose.

“We didn’t bat well enough in the second game to win that one. I thought we did well in the first game as a whole team. I thought we had a good platform with the bat, we batted really nicely, and the bowlers then bowled really well and we did a good job, we played some good cricket. It was just a shame about the second game.”