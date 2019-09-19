Sudbury came away from Mill Road with mixed feelings on Saturday, buoyed by a vastly improved performance from the previous week, but disappointed that the narrow 8-5 defeat at Colchester could have so easily gone the other way, writes Ken Watkins.

“It was a massive improvement,” said coach Neil Dachtler. “Personnel changes, people who weren’t available last week, made a huge difference to us going forward. And our defence was formidable today.

“We didn’t let them have any time on the ball, and that’s the sort of thing we can do. We’ve made a huge step up from last week, but it’s not a step we’re going to stay at. We are going to move on from here.

Colchester and visitors Sudbury contest a scrum in front of a strong crowd at Mill Road Playing FieldsPicture: Jen McElroy (16705153)

“We know that we have the personnel to lift us again and again, and if these guys (Colchester) are title contenders, then so are we. If we’d kicked our penalties, slotted over our conversion, we’d have been on a win.”

Colchester, who missed out on promotion last season, losing in the play-offs, created very little. “I think we didn’t give them time,” said Dachtler. “We didn’t let them dominate. We made sure we were dominant in there, and that every time they got the ball we were going forward and they were going backwards.

“We know we raised our game today because we were playing a decent side. But we’ll be playing decent sides all this season. So we have to raise our game again and again.”

Austin Beckett runs clear to get Sudbury on the scoreboard during the second period at Colchester - an 8-5 victory for Ben Scully's home side Picture: Jen McElroy (16705155)

A Sudbury penalty six metres inside Colchester’s half was narrowly missed before a second did likewise from the half-way line.

Colchester scored after 22 minutes of play with their first real attack on the visitors’ line.

Sudbury responded well but just before half-time squandered another penalty kick.

Colchester slotted over a penalty at the start of the second period before Austin Beckett ran in for Sudbury in the 70th minute. But the conversion failed.

A Sudbury conversion kick to Austin Beckett's second-half try at Colchester failsPicture: Jen McElroy (16705149)

Two yellow cards for high tackles were a concern for Dachtler. A week earlier, penalties had proved expensive in the 53-10 home defeatby Eton Manor, but not on Saturday.

“We’ve got to watch what we’re doing, because if we get this reputation of giving away penalties then referees are going to be looking for it. We’ve got to be more clinical in the tackle and the breakdown area. When it’s on, it’s on. When it’s not we’ve got to be patient.”

Sudbury host Shelford on Saturday (3pm). The visitors have lostat Colchester (25-24) and at home to North Walsham (29-14).