Sudbury’s first ever visit to Amersham & Chiltern saw them come away a little disappointed following a 17-10 defeat.

Harry Maile, pictured on the ball for Sudbury II, set up one try and scored the Blues’ other at Amersham & Chiltern

Both teams found it difficult to find the gaps in each other’s defence in what was a low scoring match.

The game was played at a fast pace with both sides looking to use their backs to penetrate at speed but they also had well organised defences, and Chilton made better use of the chances they had.

Sudbury were blighted by hurried passes and knock-ons, especially at the point of contact, and also missed four kicks which would have given them 10 more points. Having said that, they played with passion and their effort could not be questioned.

Sudbury kicked off and despite it being end to end, it was 26 minutes before any score was recorded.

Amersham used a crossfield kick to break the defence and a hack ahead saw the winger cross the line.

Sudbury replied soon after as Harry Maile made the initial break to put Shaun Smith through to score wide on the right.

Amersham added a penalty kick in time added on when Sudbury were penalised for hands in in their own 22 metre area to give the home side a 10-5 lead at half-time.

The second half was again evenly contested with a try apiece.

Sudbury got the better of the scrums in the second as the light Amersham pack appeared to tire, but the game was still being played at pace.

Sudbury seemed to be their own worst enemies as they gave away silly penalties and rushed moves.

Some 20 minutes in Sudbury used their replacements to provide fresh legs and had a notable increase in possession and, after a period of pressure in the Chilton half Harry Maile levelled the score with five minutes left to play. But from the restart, a Sudbury knock-on gave the home side possession and, spurred on by the partisan crowd, they worked their way up the field to score a well-earned try wide on the left.

Sudbury, who are not in action this weekend, did manage to get back into the home 22 but were defeated by the clock.