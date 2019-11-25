A Great Cornard-based racing driver is planning a full throttle charge for the BRSCC MX-5 Championship next year after a successful debut season, writes Angus Williams.

Owen Mills, 20, competed in three events this season placing on the podium twice and getting pole position in the first round at Brands Hatch. He plans to compete in more rounds next year.

At the last event of the season, held at Silverstone, Mills suffered a puncture after colliding with another car whilst trying to overtake. He did not finish the first race of the meet but managed to climb from 33rd to third place by the end of the final race.

Owen Mills in action in the Mazda MX-5 Championship (22016689)

He said: “We had a couple of really strong races this weekend. After the struggles on Saturday we were left with nothing to lose coming into Sunday.

“When it rained I knew we had a good chance in race two as I’ve done most of my testing in the wet so have gained quite a lot of confidence in those conditions. I was able to use that to my advantage and go on a bit of a charge which was great fun.

“Race three proved we are strong going into next year, showing lots of pace and finishing on the podium again.”

Owen Mills on the podium at Silverstone Picture: Aidan Edgar Photography (22016686)

His two podiums were enough to get him 254 championship points, good for 53rd out of 112 competing drivers.

The BRSCC (British Racing and Sports Car Club) Mazda MX-5 Championship is made up of eight rounds visiting some of the most famous race tracks in the UK including Brands Hatch in Kent and Snetterton in Norfolk.

The race meets can attract over 70 racers all driving MK1 Mazda MX-5s, making it the biggest single-make grid in the UK.

Summing up his debut season in the competition Mills said: “Overall I think this year has been a success, two podiums and a pole position is more than I expected coming into it.

“I think we have shown that we are competitive going into 2020.”

Mills is supported by his father, Neil, who used to be a British Rallycross driver in the 1970s and 80s but now runs DriveQuest, a driver coaching company.

He said: “A massive thanks has to go to my family for showing me constant support, especially my dad who helps to prepare the car as well as coaching me on weekends.

Mills is now preparing the car for a run at the title next year.

He said: “Bring on 2020!”.

The 2020 BRSCC Mazda MX-5 Championship starts at Silverstone on March 21.