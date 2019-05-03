Long Melford will bring their season to a close with a bid to end a 16-year wait to win a cup final at Diss Town FC in the Thurlow Nunn League’s Challenge Cup on Monday (3pm).

But manager Jamie Bradbury admits that anything they end up with against lower-league Fakenham Town would be seen as merely a bonus – having already achieved their prize goal of Premier Division survival.

The Villagers had not been certain of retaining their Step 5 status until a final day 3-1 win at Thetford Town on Saturday, with Great Yarmouth Town’s goalless draw leaving them five points and two places above the drop zone.

FOOTBALL - Thetford Town v Long Melford..Pictured: Long Melford celebrate their first goal...PICTURE: Mecha Morton.... (9254443)

“It is rare the club gets to cup finals, so it will be a huge day for the club and we are really looking forward to it,” said Bradbury.

“But because of the situation in the league we have not really been able to relish it and think about it too much.

“Every single game that has been leading up to the end of the season has been more important than the cup final itself.

“So today we would have taken three points or a draw ahead of a win in the cup final.

“But we now have an opportunity to win a piece of silverware for the club. We are really looking forward to it and it will be a massive day.”

Last month’s thrilling semi-final saw hosting Melford come from behind twice against First Division Benfleet before a dramatic winner from Will Wingfield four minutes into stoppage-time booked their first ever final appearance in the competition.

Monday’s opponents Fakenham knocked out Swaffham Town and higher-league Kirkley & Pakefield and Newmarket Town on penalties across the last three rounds.

Bradbury said he is expecting nothing but another tight game.

Long Melford, Suffolk. Long Melford Manager Jamie Bradbury...Picture: MARK BULLIMORE. (9482571)

“Maybe we might go into it as slight favourites because we are in the Premier Division but I do not think there is anything different between the two sides,” he said. “And particularly on the day, it will be a tight contest. But it will be one we can just go and enjoy the occasion.”

Bury Town’s Emmanuel Machaya, who is dual registered and has five goals in his seven Melford starts, is set to come back into the squad along with full-back Dan Smith.

A relaxing trip to The Gainsborough Health Club & Spa in Cavendish has been part of the players’ preparations to for the club’s first cup final in seven years.

* For live updates on Monday, follow @russclaydon on Twitter.