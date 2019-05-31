Long Melford’s Meeting Field staged international players over the weekend as Suffolk Ladies took on The Netherlands Ladies side in a Royal London Women’s One Day Cup game.

Against a strong Dutch team, Suffolk performed well but could not keep their batting innings going long enough to chase down the 304 target, falling 63 runs short on 241-6.

The toss was won by the Dutch skipper and on a belting wicket The Netherlands team set a good pace. Two half centuries were scores by Denise Hannema (87) and Heather Siegers (92) and they finished on 304-5 from their 50 overs.

Suffolk v the Netherlands - the captains at the toss up Picture: Bill Byford (11311033)

The pick of the Suffolk bowlers was Lauren Swinburne with 4-54 from her 10 overs.

The Suffolk Ladies started steadily, Olivia Locke (29) and Sudbury’s Penny Everett started hitting the ball cleanly to ensure their side was very much still in the game.

Bethen Absolon scored a good 33 but when Everett was bowled out having passed her half century (56) the run rate slowed a little and they finished on 241-6.

Hanna Landheer was pick of the Dutch bowlers with 3-57 from her 10 overs.

Gallery1

* The Big Bash came to Hadleigh (206) on Saturday, and not in a good way for the home team as opponents Coggeshall (303-9) replaced them in third place in the Two Counties Championship Division One table.

Matthew Short, Coggeshall’s overseas player, was making his first appearance for the Essex side and showed why he will surely be the star attraction at most grounds this season in a 97 run win.

Short not only plays Sheffield Shield cricket for Victoria but also for Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash.

When he came to the wicket with Coggeshall 79-1 Hadleigh’s bowlers were probably fearing the worst. And those fears were realised with some of the biggest hitting ever seen at the Friars Road ground.

Getting him out for 71 was a bonus, but the carnage did not end there, as Will Blackwell then made 86 from 60 balls.

No Hadleigh bowler was able to exert any real control, but the steady fall of wickets was reward for their perseverance, with four wickets apiece for captain Ben Wallis and Dominic Manthorpe.

Coggeshall’s 303-9 looked even more formidable when Alex Milnes fell five balls in, but Josh Davey and Callum Morrin did repair the damage with a solid stand of 68.

Davey was unfortunate to be given out LBW on 49, and after Tom Piddington holed out on the boundary to leave Hadleigh 104-5 it was more a case of claiming bonus points than any serious attempt at chasing the runs required.

Manthorpe (31) and Wallis (33) helped with that cause and Hadleigh finished on 206 all out.

Next up for Hadleigh (5th) is a trip to second-placed Haverhill (1pm).

l Hadleigh II (224-5) suffered their first defeat of the season on Saturday but gave Division Five leaders Stowupland (248-6) a scare, eventually falling 24 runs short, while Hadleigh’s Sunday side beat Horringer by four wickets.