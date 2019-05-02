It had the potential to be an afternoon of high drama where the pendulum could swing back and forth on Long Melford’s league status.

But for the travelling supporters at Thetford Town on Saturday it was a relatively comfortable ride to celebrating their Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division survival.

The last-day equation had meant only a defeat for The Villagers at Mundford Road, coupled with a win for Great Yarmouth Town at high-flying Godmanchester Rovers would send them down.

FOOTBALL - Thetford Town v Long Melford..Pictured: Long Melford celebrate their third goal...PICTURE: Mecha Morton.... (9254467)

And against an under-strength Thetford line-up, with an eye firmly on Tuesday’s Norfolk Senior Cup final having already securing their place in the division next season, Steve Adams’ 12th minute lobbed effort meant the visitors were never in any serious trouble.

Thetford did pull one back early in the second half but Jamie Bradbury’s side re-claimed the lead five minutes later as Hassan Ally capitalised on hesitancy at the back before Ross Waugh’s 82nd header put the victory beyond doubt.

A goalless draw for Great Yarmouth meant the action at Thetford had no say in the bigger picture, but did send Melford into Monday’s Challenge Cup final with Fakenham Town at Diss Town FC on the back of three straight wins.

“We are celebrating as it is obviously a great moment to finally be able to think about the cup final, but it is relief more than anything,” reflected manager Bradbury at full-time.

“It was a case of one team taking their opportunities. Stevie got us a goal with a nice header and then he clipped it over the ‘keeper’s head, so that was a nice way to settle our nerves. Then we went on from there.

FOOTBALL - Thetford Town v Long Melford..Pictured: Hassan Ally goes close to scoring a second...PICTURE: Mecha Morton.... (9254464)

“It was a bit tense when we felt we had a penalty claim down their end and then they equalised up the other end. But that happens and we kept going. We felt we could get more goals, and thankfully they came.”

A crossfield wind made things difficult for both sides, but Melford made it work to their advantage when Deklyn Roy’s chipped pass held up for Adams to chase down his own knock-on on the left wing and watch as stand-in goalkeeper Paul Snowdon, who looked like he should have turned it away, could only help it on its way into the net.

Thetford’s shooting had been restricted to long-range efforts which flew well off target but Kieran Michael’s glancing header up the other end was not far off doubling The Villagers’ advantage in a poor quality first-half.

Thetford debuntant Jack Delaune fired not far wide of the post early in the second half before Snowdon was forced to save Wingfield’s shot to keep them within a goal of their opponents with Melford appealing for a foul on Ally.

FOOTBALL - Thetford Town v Long Melford..Pictured: Jacob Brown (L) and Delgado (T)...PICTURE: Mecha Morton.... (9254462)

But in the 56th minute some shambolic statuesque defending allowed Quevin Castro to dribble in the box before his pass roll through a myriad of legs for Harry Hutt to prod home the equaliser.

Another defensive mix-up had Melford back in front in the 62nd minute though as Snowdon and Dane Comber-Willis both left a long ball for each other and Ally nipped in before lifting it into the net.

Teenage goalkeeper Michael Betts made a fine save to divert Castro’s fierce strike onto his right post to preserve the visitors lead.

Melford substitute Pablo Chavez, with his first touch, provided the tasty free-kick delivery from which Waugh glanced a header in for his side’s third.

FOOTBALL - Thetford Town v Long Melford..Pictured: Paul Snowdon (T) miss times a punch and Ross Waugh (L) scores for Long Melford ...PICTURE: Mecha Morton.... (9254466)

Bradbury added: “I never felt we were really under pressure.

“Mike has made an absolute worldie save. That would have made it 2-2.

“It just settled us down again and made us think we had to crack on, while it took the wind out of their sails.

“Mike has been absolutely superb this season.

“He is 17 and came in when Sam Mansfield got injured for a few games on returning to the side.

“We didn’t really know what we were getting with Mike as he had not played this level. He had been superb for the reserves and we knew he was a quality gk but we did not know how he would adapt to these testing situations in the Thurlow Premier.

“He has been superb and he has made some wonderful saves. I cannot think of a mistake that can be really pinpointed at him since he has come in.”

Long Melford: Bett, R Waugh, Wingfield, Roy (Judge 85’), Skeggs, A Waugh, Ally, Brown, Adams (c), Rowe (Chavez 82’), Michaels (Bayliss 74’). Unused substitutes: Collins, Lopez.

Free Press Man of the Match: Steve Adams. A captain’s performance on a day that called for cool heads.

Richard Powell displays his FA 50-Year Service Medal. Picture: Suffolk FA (9415677)

* Long Melford club secretary Richard Powell was presented with am FA 50-Year Service Award at the club’s last home game, against Haverhill Rovers, by Suffolk FA chairman Phil Lawler.

The 75-year-old was a founding member of his home village club, Cornard United.

He has also been actively involved in administration roles with Cornard Dynamos and Sudbury Athletic before taking up his current role at Long Melford, which he has held since the 2004/05 season.