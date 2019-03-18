Long Melford manager Jamie Bradbury insists he will not be taking Benfleet lightly when the two sides meet in the Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup semi-finals, writes Alex Moss.

Long Melford manager Jamie Bradbury Picture: Mecha Morton

The Villagers have already knocked out two of the Premier Division’s top four, in Woodbridge Town and Stowmarket Town, to move to within one game of the competition’s final for the first time in the club’s history.

With home advantage for the semi-final at Stoneylands on Wednesday (7.45pm), Melford will be hopeful of getting past lower-league Benfleet, who play in the First Division South, but boss Bradbury says they will treat the tie as if they were facing one of the Premier Division’s big hitters.

“We certainly won’t be taking them lightly at all,” he said. “We’ll be looking at it as if we’re facing a Histon or a Godmanchester.

“If you look at how our season has gone, we’ve beaten all of the top teams. It’s when we face teams that we’re perhaps expected to beat that complacency sets in.

“We don’t get into semi-finals very often and I think this is the first time the club has got to the semi-finals of this cup.

“It would be brilliant to get through and get to the final.

“Personally it would be nice to do it, but more importantly for the boys.

“They’re a top group and it would be great for them to have a day out for the final and have a chance of winning some silverware.”

Newmarket Town host Fakenham Town in the other semi-final on Tuesday (7.45pm).