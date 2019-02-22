After an encouraging display in the 2-2 draw at title-chasing Godmanchester Rovers on Saturday, Long Melford boss Jamie Bradbury is confident they will beat the drop.

Nathan Rowe (right) scored at Godmanchester Rovers in Melford’s 2-2 draw but will now start a red card suspension

But he is keen to stress that they must improve on results against sides in the bottom half of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division if they are to achieve that goal.

“If they play like they have in two of the last three games – at home to Framlingham we faced an uphill battle after being reduced to 10 men early on – against Stowmarket and Godmanchester I am very confident,” he said. “But we have got to make sure the players have the same focus and desire to play like they can against the teams in and around us.”

The result leaves the Villagers four points and two places above the bottom two but having played two more games than second-bottom Great Yarmouth Town.

After the disappointing display last Saturday at home to bottom side Framlingham Town (3-1 defeat), Melford put on one of their best displays of the season at Godmanchester.

An early tap-in from Nathan Rowe opened the scoring with the visitors taking a 1-0 lead into half-time.

After what looked a good shout for a penalty for Melford was turned down, Godmanchester equalised through Michael Hyem.

Goddy then started to get on top and put Melford under pressure. But Melford always looked dangerous on the break and, from one such move, Will Wingfield fired Melford back in front. But almost straight from the kick-off Godmanchester equalised through substitute Russell Bull.

The last 15 minutes saw Melford under pressure but, despite a late scare when Goddy hit the post, they held on for a much deserved point – making it seven draws in their last 18 games, which has only yielded one victory.

Bradbury, whose side are not in action this weekend but begin back-to-back home games on Wednesday with mid-table Whitton United’s visit (7.45pm) ahead of Newmarket Town on the Saturday (3pm), reflected: “We could have won it and they could have won it.

“It was a well-fought contest and we would have taken a point at the start of the game as they were the best side other than the two promoted that we played last season.”

Despite no other side having drawn as many times (8) as Melford this season, he still feels their main issue is results needing to turn against sides in and around them.

“Turning those draws into wins is important but also turning defeats against sides challenging in and around us (is key),” he said. “We have not been good enough in those games and that is the issue more than the draws.”

A terrible injury situation that has seen 10 players sidelined in recent weeks is starting to ease with Bradbury hoping to be able to call on Ross Waugh (knee), Dan Swain (ankle) ahead of Whitton’s visit, with Ashley Sloots (broken leg) and possibly Ben Judge (knee) before the end of the season.

Nathan Rowe and Scott Sloots are both set to begin two match suspensions.