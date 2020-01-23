Long Melford manager Jamie Bradbury is wary of taking anything for granted when they play at the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division’s bottom side Hadleigh United on Saturday (3pm) – feeling the Brettsiders are in a ‘false position’.

Following their come-from-behind 2-2 draw at Thetford Town on Saturday, Christian Appleford’s Hadleigh side actually go into the game in better form than seventh-place Melford.

The Villagers have only taken one point from their last four matches and only have two wins in their last 10 – a far cry from their record-breaking seven game winning run earlier in the campaign – after losing 3-0 at FC Clacton on Saturday.

Long Melford v Hadleigh - Hadleighs Nick Pynter..Pic - Richard Marsham. (27343345)

It all sets up an intriguing contest at The Millfield on Saturday with Bradbury set to approach it with caution.

“We have been playing well but we have not hit the levels we have done and can do and to be fair we have not been getting the rub of the green lately,” he said, feeling Saturday’s scoreline was not a fair reflection of the game.

“We know we have to be at our best on Saturday as the league table is a little unfair sometimes.

FOOTBALL: Mildenhall Town v Long Melford Long Melford boss Jamie Bradbury right Picture by Mark Westley. (27463882)



“Of course teams are down there or up there for a reason but I think Hadleigh’s position is a little bit false in terms of the players they have got there with the quality they have.

“From what I have heard they have been playing well but been a bit unlucky.

“It will be a tough contest and we always find it a tough place to go and never seem to do particularly well there.

“In some ways I would have Hadleigh down as favourites. It is always a big clash with them and we will need to dig in and be at our best to get the points.”

Haverhill Rovers v Newmarket Town - Newmarkets Matt Hayden and Haverhills Jake Noble..Pic - Richard Marsham. (5187150)

Hadleigh boss Christian Appleford was pleased to see much-travelled striker Matt Hayden grab a goal on his debut at one of his former clubs, Thetford, after joining on Friday on dual registration terms from lower-league Old Newton United.

“He is someone I have known for a long time, having taught him for five years,” he said.

“We need to ensure we have a few more goalscoring options so it makes sense to include him in our run in for the second half of the season.

“Matt has undoubted quality, and the goals he has scored recently show he has the quality to step back up.”

He comes over having scored 19 goals in just 15 appearances for the Macron Suffolk & Ipswich League Senior Division outfit.

Assistant manager Steve Holder also made his Hadleigh debut on Saturday alongside centre-back Jake Green.

Hadleigh v Thetford - Hadleigh manager Christian Appleford.Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (20209489)

After a much-improved second-half display at Thetford, Appleford felt it would have been a travesty if they had not taken anything from the game. The point saw them close the gap to second-bottom Gorleston to a point but having played two games more. Crucially, it closed the gap to third-bottom Ely City to two points with the Brettsiders having two games in hand.

“In the second half we changed formation and how we approached the game and it worked wonders,” he said.

“We were well worthy of the equaliser when it came and at that point it was disappointing not to win it as we dominated the second half.”

Top goalscorer Joel Glover is back available for the visit of Melford along with fellow forward option Mason Ransome.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Rovers (H) v Long Melford (L) in the FA Cup..Pictured: Elliot Walker (L) and Marc Abbott (H)....PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (4046741)

Despite requiring stitches to a nasty shin injury at Clacton, striker Nathan Rowe should be fit to play on Saturday but full-backs Dan Smith and Dan Swain (both ankle) remain sidelined.

Midfielder Elliot Walker made his return as a substitute from his anterior cruciate ligament knee injury suffered 18 months ago in Long Melford Reserves’ 5-0 home loss to Saffron Walden Town Reserves on Saturday. Bradbury will not be rushing him back into the first team though, hoping to start using him in ‘a month or two’.

He said: “He hasbeen working hard to get back and he will be a good, positive addition.”

* Follow @russclaydon on Twitter for coverage of Saturday's game

