Halstead Town’s Mark McLean had viewed hosting league leaders Lopes Tavares as a ‘free shot’ – but ended up feeling short-changed by their 2-2 draw.

This was despite the fourth-placed side in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division South, a spot they maintained, having to twice come from behind, including deep into second-half stoppage time.

Trailing 1-0 at half-time to Richard Kone’s fine 15th minute strike, their dominance in the second period eventually paid off when Chris Harris converted.

Halstead Town v Lopez Tavares - Callum Vincent..Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (23057956)

But Akin Akinola fired in from a goalmouth scramble which looked to have been good enough for all three points until Jordan Pavett struck late on, to the delight of the majority of the 155-strong crowd.

“It was an intense game of football, that is the best way to describe it,” said McLean.

“They are a team you do not want to go behind to because of the way they slow the game down.

Halstead Town v Lopez Tavares - Chris Harris is fouled outside the area but a penalty is given..Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (22980265)

“After they took the lead with a really good goal, to be fair, we really went at them and we finished the half strongly.

“In the second half we were superb and they could not get out of their half.

“It was just a case of scoring a goal and we did that.”

But McLean was left fuming when Charlie Pleace’s replacement, after the former had to go off after receiving treatment, was prevented from entering the field before play re-started and the visitors went on to restore their lead.

Halstead Town v Lopez Tavares - Jake Brown.Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (23057959)

“It was probably the most ironic thing that has ever happened to me,” said McLean.

But Pavett’s late strike from the edge of the penalty box was more than deserved, in the manager’s view.

“All I can do is praise the boys as they were immense,” he said.

Halstead Town v Lopez Tavares - Connor Scurlock..Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (23058034)

“I would have been absolutely devastated if they had not got anything.

“I was reflecting on it on Sunday and yes, it is a good point for us, but I certainly felt we deserved all three.”

It could have been a different story when Halstead were awarded a penalty after 10 minutes. But Callum Vincent went for the spectacular by going for inside the side netting and watched in horror as the ball hit the woodwork and went the wrong side of the post.

Five minutes later Lopes opened the scoring. A move down the left flank was initially broken up but eventually the ball reached Kone who fired into the top corner.

The first half continued with end-to-end play as both sides had their chances: a saved overhead kick from Lopes and a half-volley that skimmed the post from home defender Garry Burdett were the most notable events.

On the hour mark, Harris made it honours even after a long ball was flicked on by Conor Scurlock to the feet of the striker who in turn fired it into the goal.

Halstead Town v Lopez Tavares - Charlie Pleace..Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (23058033)

But Lopes Tavares then retook the lead, and in a rather untidily fashion when, after a goalmouth scramble, Akinola was on hand to finish.

The Humbugs did not let this setback deter them and there were various close-calls, including a long-range effort from Harris that struck the crossbar, and a Vincent header that was saved by the keeper.

With the clock ticking down the equaliser eventually came when Pavett superbly struck the ball on the edge of the box and it found its way to the bottom corner to make sure the hosts ended the game with a point.

* Halstead face another big test on Saturday when they travel to seventh-placed Benfleet (3pm).

The tightly packed nature of the division is shown by the fact their opponents could leapfrog them into the top four automatic promotion spots with a victory.

Halstead Town v Lopez Tavares - Callum Vincent..Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (23058037)

Halstead lost the reverse fixture 3-2 having led 2-1 at half-time in late October, but McLean is confident they have grown stronger since then.

“We are a different animal to that now,” he said.

“I am expecting us to give a much more complete performance there.”

McLean is very aware of the threat their hosts pose though, pointing to the fact they are the only side to have defeated leaders Lopes Tavares.

Connel Dunlop is set to return from suspension for a big match to mark the halfway point of the campaign.

“It is huge,” he said, “we are in the middle of an eight-game period that is really important for us and started a few weeks ago with a point at Barkingside (4-4) and then the win at Wormley (1-0).”

Following this weekend they face fellow promotion-hunting sides Frenford (6th), Little Oakley (2nd) and Coggeshall United (11th).

* In the First Division North, Cornard United face a tough test at second-placed Mulbarton Wanderers on Saturday (3pm).

Dave Childs’ side remain in 11th place despite losing 4-2 at home to Leiston Reserves on Saturday. George Vallentyne and sub Jack Graham got the Ards’ goals.

