Cow bells and whistles provided the background to Matt Day (Orwell Velo) taking the individual honours in the Cycle Club Sudbury Falling Leaves Hill Climb at Semer on Sunday.

He narrowly beat club-mate Stephen Clark, with Sudbury’s Lee Ford taking third place.

Day’s time, 46.3 seconds for the 500-yard Watson’s Hill course, was well outside the record of 39.9 seconds set by Calum Brown (B28/Underpin Racing) in 2017. Clark finished in 46.9, with Ford 2.1 seconds further back.

CYCLING - James Rush - CC Sudbury

Kirstin Hamilton (Plomesgate CC) was the fastest Lady on 59:06 for 28th place. Becky Ridge, from Hadleigh-based TPH Racing, was second Lady on 1.00.07, in 29th, with Becky Hair (Histon & Impington BC) third Lady 0.1 seconds behind in 30th place.

Samantha Sagger (Boxford Bike Club) still holds the Ladies’ record, 54.7 seconds, set in 2015.

Hadleigh-based TPH Racing, going for a hat-trick of team titles, finished in third place, Orwell Velo taking the honours with first, second and 16th places for an overall time of 1.46.3.

CYCLING - Becky Ridge - TPH Racing

Arthur Hitchen (Ipswich CC) was the fastest Junior in 49.6 for sixth place, with Oscar Keep (CC Sudbury) fastest Juvenile in 1.06.6 for 35th place.

The initial entry of 63, was reduced to 53, with 10 riders not starting.

Organiser Dan Upton was delighted with how this year’s culmination of the road race season went, with nearby Hollow Trees Farm providing the venue for the refreshments and presentations for the first time.

“We are normally at Semer Village Hall but we have outgrown that as it has got bigger and bigger every year,” he said.

“We had around 200 people lining the roads, so it was like a mini Tour de France with a few bells and whistles and everyone cheering the riders on.”

He added his thanks to Hollow Trees Farm and sponsors Iceberg, The Cycle Clinic in Glemsford and Robins Row Insurance.

Club results:

CC Sudbury: Lee Ford 49.0 3rd, Leon West 57.1 24th, James Rush 58.1 26th, Charlie Heeks (5th junior) 1.03.5 32nd, Oscar Keep (1st juvenile, 6th junior) 1.06.6 35th, Ian White 1.20.2 43rd.

TPH Racing: Adam Chamberlin 49.9 7th, Ryan Gooderham (2nd= junior) 50.6 8th=, Rob Bate 54.1 20th, Stuart Wetherley 55.1 21st, Andrew Keedle 55.6 22nd, Becky Ridge (2nd lady) 1.00.7 29th, Alex Cutmore (8th juvenile) 1.11.9 38th.

TRISudbury: Shan Bendall (5th lady) 1.13.8 39th.