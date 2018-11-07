Matt Hunn is looking to rediscover his ‘passion and love’ of cricket after agreeing to play for Suffolk next season, writes Nick Garnham.

The 24-year-old ex-Sudbury player left Kent at the end of the season, after five years with the first-class county.

The opening bowler, who made his Minor Counties Championship debut for Suffolk against Buckinghamshire at Ipswich School in 2011, claimed 46 victims in 13 Championship matches before signing for Kent at the end of the 2013 season.

But after dismissing South African Test batsman Ashwell Prince twice on his first-class debut versus Lancashire, Hunn played in just 19 further four-day fixtures over the next five seasons. He also featured in seven List A and two Twenty/20 matches.

Hunn said: “I was unlucky with injuries last season. I am very disappointed that my professional cricket career has come to an end, but I am excited going forward.

“When I was younger I would not have expected to have five years as a professional cricketer, so I am very proud of that.

“But in the last couple of years I have not enjoyed it as much as I should have done or wanted to because of injuries.

“I am at the stage now where I just want to have some fun and start enjoying playing again, and there is a chance that if I rediscover my passion and love for the game I will explore it further.

“Obviously I don’t know what the future holds for me. I loved living the dream of playing cricket professionally, so if that chance came up again it would be hard to turn down.”

Hunn, who previously played for both Sudbury and Bury St Edmunds, has agreed to turn out for Suffolk in the T20 and one-day competitions.

However, he cannot commit to appearing in the three-day Unicorns Championship until he knows where he is living and what his work commitments will be.

If Hunn, who has a house in Kent, moves back to Suffolk he will not be short of options when it comes to choosing where to play club cricket.

Suffolk coach Andy Northcote said: “He played a solitary one-day game for us in 2017 and his impact was astronomical; he opened the bowling that day with Matt Salisbury, who has subsequently signed for Durham, and the pair produced a seam bowling masterclass at Ipswich School which was fantastic to watch.

“Matt will bring that extra pace and having him supported by Mikey Comber, Ollie Bocking, Tom Rash and co really makes for a well-rounded, strong seam attack.”

* Meanwhile, It has been confirmed Sudbury's Adam Mansfield will skipper Suffollk for a third season in 2019 as he looks to go one better than consecutive runners-up spots in the Unicorns Championship Eastern Division.