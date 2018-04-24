MATCH REPORT: Sudbury demolish Bury on opening day of cricket season

GIBBS DENLEY EAST ANGLIAN PREMIER LEAGUE: Bury St Edmunds 64 lost to Sudbury 302-5 by 238 runs

Sudbury started the defence of their EAPL crown in emphatic style at Suffolk neighbours Bury St Edmunds on Saturday.

BOWLING ATTACK: Bury St Edmunds' 'George Loyd bowls from the town end at the Victory Ground Picture: Mecha Morton

Asked to bat first on an excellent early season pitch the Talbots made good progress with opening pair of Tom Huggins and Adam Mansfield pouncing on any wayward deliveries offered to them by the home side.

The pair added 105 before Mansfield’s innings of 35, which included 4 fours and one six, was ended by an unfortunate glove down the leg-side off the bowling of James McKinney.

Darren Batch joined skipper Huggins at the crease and both players rotated the strike nicely to push the score up to 170 before another piece of misfortune saw Batch run out for 45.

Huggins smashed a drive back at the bowler only for a fingertip to deflect the ball onto the stumps with Batch well short of his ground.

Kenny Moulton-Day gave the innings impetus when he arrived at the crease, he stuck six boundaries in his 26-ball 36.

Promoted to number four due to early season absentees, Moulton-Day showed he certainly has the temperament and ability to bat higher up the order and Sudbury will hope this is a sign of things to come.

Huggins reached his century with a towering six over the square leg boundary but fell shortly afterwards when he attempted to loft the ball over the off side but was well caught at mid-off.

Dan Poole (16no) and Will Shropshire (24no) gave the Sudbury innings a fitting finale as the pair plundered 44 from the final four overs to lift the total to 302-5 from the allotted 50 overs.

A score of over 300 was always going to be difficult for the home side, but when James Poulson ripped out the top four batsmen, their task become nigh on impossible.

Skilfully swinging and seaming the ball, Poulson had the batsmen groping for thin air on many occasions as he beat the bat.

His labours did eventually bare fruit when both Luke Du Plooy and Tom Curran edged behind, whilst Alistair Allchin drove into the hands of Batch at point.

Poulson completed a smart caught-and-bowled when when South African Murray Commins hit one back to him and he took a tumbling low catch.

From then on Sudbury took regular wickets, strangling the home side’s innings. Huggins added three wickets to his first innings century as his miserly spell only cost five runs from five overs.

Jonny Gallagher, Dustin Melton and Billy Moulton-Day all grabbed a wicket each in a demonstration of Sudbury’s bowling strength as Bury were bundled out for just 64 runs.

Sudbury host Copdock & Old Ipswichian at Friars Street on Saturday (11am) hoping to keep their early season momentum going. Tim Johnston arrives this week from New Zealand and will be available but Tom Huggins misses out due to work commitments.

