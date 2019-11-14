Long Melford were thwarted in their attempt to make it eight straight Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division victories at home to FC Clacton last night, but a 1-1 draw at Stoneylands still saw them move up to second in the table.

Coming 24 hours before England host Montenegro at Wembley in a landmark 1,000 international match for the hosts, Melford had used their league game to honour the memory of their only player to have gone on and represented the Three Lions' senior side, William Nevill Cobbold.

Jamie Bradbury's side, who only avoided relegation on the last day of last season, had started the evening in the lofty heights of third place following seven straight victories, the latest of which (Saturday's 2-1 win at fellow top-six side Woodbridge Town) had seen them win our Iliffe Media East Team of The Weekend poll for a third time in four weeks.

Long Melford v Hadleigh - Melfords Tom Blackwell..Pic - Richard Marsham. (21608315)

The Villagers would have very much fancied their chances against mid-table FC Clacton, but in the end they were grateful to have extended their unbeaten run with a point.

The home side did, however, have chances to make the game safe in the opening 20 minutes, with Jamie Griffiths,Jacob Brown and Tom Blackwell all having good opportunities, only to be denied by keeper Ben Porter with some good saves.

At the five minute stage of the game, Nathan Rowe played in Tom Blackwell who made no mistake in putting the hosts ahead, after evading keeper Porter who had come off his line.

Long Melford, Suffolk. match action of Long Melford v FC Clacton. ..Picture: MARK BULLIMORE. (21608357)

After 18 minutes, with the Melford defence looking for offside, Clacton almost levelled as Ricky Griggs ran through with his effort hitting the goalframe and going out of play.

The same player headed over the Melford bar shortly after.

As Melford slackened Clacton equalised after38 minutes, Karl Andrea wasgiven time and space and his cross beat the Melforddefence with Adam Hampson stooping low to head home at the far post.

After a good first period the Villagers faltered in the secondhalf andit was Clacton on top with Griggs, McKenzie and McDonald all threatening the Melford goal, rebutted by a couple of goalline clearances and some good keeping by Matt Walker in the Melford goal.

Both teams had the ball in the net only to be ruled out by the offside flag. But the game ended with Melford defending the scoreline, and overall the draw proved to be a fair result.

MELFORD: Walker, Smith, Wingfield, Judge(65), R Waugh, A SlootsRowe,(84)Brown, Adams, Griffiths, Blackwell. Subs used: Archie Pether (65), Hemson,(84). Not used: Hurley, A Waugh.

SATURDAY ROUND-UP:

At former Ipswich Town captain Carlos Edwards’ Woodbridge side, Melford deservedly took the lead in the 16th minute when Ross Waugh provided a calm finish from Jacob Brown’s through-ball.

The visitors contined to show thrust, flair and speed of attack and went two goals ahead in the 79th minute when Jamie Griffiths drove in a free kick via a small deflection.

Player-manager Edwards quickly pulled one back while Melford saw the game out despite having defender Dan Smith sent off after a last-ditch tackle late on.

The Villagers host a Thetford Town (13th) side who have won their last four on Saturday (3pm).

In the First Division North, Cornard United’s unbeaten run was abruptly ended at seven games by a 7-1 defeat at Ipswich Wanderers. They had shared four goals at Lakenheath on Saturday. Cornard host 13th-placed Great Yarmouth Town on Saturday (3pm).

Jamie Souza’s first game in charge of AFC Sudbury Reserves (15th) ended in a 2-1 defeat at home to second-placed Mulbarton Wanderers. They travel to March Town United on Saturday (3pm). and Leiston Reserves on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Halstead Town, who were due to be in First Division KO Cup action at Lakenheath last night, bounced back from consecutive league defeats with a 2-1 home success over Newbury Forest on Saturday. Their goals both came in the first half, from Callum Vincent and Ricky Gardner.

Now sixth, the Humbugs travel to ninth-placed Barkingside on Saturday (3pm).