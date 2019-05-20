Hadleigh captain Ben Wallis heaped praise on Dominic Manthorpe for setting the platform for setting the platform for an impressive victory at highly fancied Witham on Saturday.

The all-rounder rejoined his hometown club from higher-league Bury St Edmunds in the off-season as it is understood the lower commiments of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship ties in better with the demands of his police training progamme.

The player who also combined his time turning out for MCC Young Cricketers and Leicestershire last season, as well as Bury, provided the turning point with an unbeaten 83 followed by taking four wickets as Hadleigh (222-8) continued their encouraging start to theDivision One season at Witham (183) in a 39-run victory.

Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk. 23 June 2018 .Cricket - Bury v Burwell & Exning - Dominic Manthorpe bowling for Bury. ..Picture by Mark Bullimore Photography. (2687309)

Hadleigh made a good start with Callum Morrin and Alex Milnes putting on 42 for the first wicket.

At 81-3 Manthorpe joined Kudzai Maunze and the pair doubled the score, before Maunze fell for 30.

The visitors could not quite build on this platform but Manthorpe cut loose towards the end to shepherd Hadleigh up to 222-8.

Witham’s reply started strongly but it was the introduction of Manthorpe that was the turning point. Still only bowling spin as he comes back to full fitness, he dismissed both, and with fellow spinners Wallis and Maunze bowling tightly Witham’s scoring gradually slowed. Tom Piddington claimed three wickets.

Captain Wallis said: “Dom Manthorpe’s brilliant knock ensured that we made a total that we could defend on a good batting track.

“It was a great victory away from home against a strong Witham side who I am sure will be close to the top.”

Hadleigh (3rd) travel to Coggeshall on Saturday (1pm).