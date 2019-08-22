Adam Mansfield insists he will only be focusing on Sudbury’s results as the race for the Read Brothers East Anglian Premier League (EAPL) title enters its final four weeks, writes Alex Moss.

The Talbots, winners in 2017 and 2018, are bidding to become only the third club to win three EAPL titles in a row, but currently sit third in a three-horse race to be crowned this year’s champions.

Sudbury, who visit fourth-placed Horsford on Saturday (11am), trail leaders Frinton-on-Sea by 21 points with four games to go. However, this weekend’s fixtures could provide the holders with a chance to make up some ground, as table-toppers Frinton visit second-placed Swardeston on Saturday.

Sudbury captain Adam Mansfield Picture: Richard Marsham

“There’s nothing we can do about the Swardeston/Frinton game,” Sudbury skipper Mansfield said.

“What will be will be. All we can do is go to Horsford, play well, and look to get another win.

“It’s between us, Frinton and Swardeston for the title, and with us in third we know we need results to go our way.

“We’ve got to keep plugging away and hope that Frinton and Swardeston slip up and drop points over the next few weeks.”

Last weekend, the Talbots bounced back from an 11-run defeat at Copdock & Old Ipswichian by thrashing Saffron Walden by eight wickets at Friars Street.

James Poulson (4-11) took four wickets to help dismiss Walden for 107, while Martyn Cull’s unbeaten 40 with the bat took the hosts to 110-2 and a comfortable win.