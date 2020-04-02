Reluctant acceptance has been the over-riding reaction from the managers at the area’s top clubs to their seasons’ work being wiped from the record books.

The FA announced last Thursday afternoon that in response to the coronavirus pandemic, it was terminating the 2019/20 season across Steps 3-6 of the non-league pyramid with immediate effect, with all results being expunged.

The ‘null and void’ method, over a points per game (PPG) calculation for final standings, was something now former AFC Sudbury boss Mark Morsley had been calling for ahead of the decision.

AFC Sudbury v Canvey Island - Mark Morsley alongside Danny Laws in the dugoutPic - Richard Marsham. (20698168)

With the team he had left to help out financially sitting in a mid-table 11th after 26 of their scheduled 38 games, he said: “This is one of those life-changing situation’s in the country where the season is finished and there is no football.

“There should be no promotion or relegation when we start the new season.”

Down a level in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, Hadleigh United were only above the one relegation spot on goal difference with 11 games still to play.

Hadleigh v Thetford - Hadleigh manager Christian Appleford.Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (20209490)

A PPG table we simulated online would have kept the Brettsiders in that position.

Manager Christian Appleford said he expected the termination outcome and was pleased to see the FA avoid the pitfalls he thought PPG could bring into play.

He said: “We had played all of the top six with only Norwich United and Wroxham to play and a lot of teams had all of them to play, and some more than once.

“Points per game is not worth the paper it is on.

HADLEIGH: Football - Hadleigh United v Long Melford.Hadleigh United Football Club, Tinker's Lane Ipswich,, Hadleigh, Ipswich Long Melford boss Jamie Bradbury Picture by Mark Westley. (27592943)

“It is probably the fairest way (to null and void) and everyone can then re-group and go again.”

He added: “What this will do is show the mettle of a lot of players. Mine have been great in saying they will forego their matches fees due to help the club out.

“It is time for football to come together.”

He added: “Hopefully players will stay loyal to their clubs and they can do it all again next year. And those that should go up will go up and those that should go down will go down.”

Sitting in ninth, Long Melford were well placed to record a club record finish at Step 5, which would have required a top eight spot.

But while manager Jamie Bradbury was sad to see their much improved results from 2018/19’s struggle against relegation not be cemented into history, he was accepting of the situation.

HADLEIGH: Football - Hadleigh United v Long Melford.Hadleigh United Football Club, Tinker's Lane Ipswich,, Hadleigh, Ipswich Long Melford boss Jamie Bradbury Picture by Mark Westley. (27592943)

“It is no surprise really and, to be honest, as much as we love football and miss football there are much bigger things we have got to deal with right now,” he said.

“It is just nice to know the football season is now done until it is decided it can start up again and start again from scratch.”

He added: “It does not really affect us much but the only thing from a Long Melford perspective is we had a big long run of seven winning games on the bounce and only Norwich United equalled that, so from a selfish point of view we would not have wanted to see that brushed from history.”

He did say he felt for runaway leaders Stowmarket Town not getting promotion, sentiments echoed by Appleford too.

In the First Division South, Halstead Town had dropped to seventh and six points off the top four automatic promotion places. The amount of games they had played meant PPG would not have altered them missing out on promotion for a second season.

Halstead Town v Hashtag United - Manager, Mark McLean.Pic - Richard Marsham. (8157618)

Manager Mark McLean, who is not an advocate of PPG after it denied their division more than one promotion spot last season,said of the termination and method: “I actually felt that was probably the way they were going to go.

“I was struggling to see any other outcome. It is a shame for everyone though.”

In the First Division North, Cornard United had been left 15th with new manager Tom Clark having only been two games into his reign. AFC Sudbury Reserves were 13th.

* Trusted news has never been more important - and Iliffe Media is providing free access to all its newspapers in digital format over the coming weeks. For more details click here.

Read more Football