New AFC Sudbury Women manager Luke Mallett has no intentions of settling in Eastern Region League Division One North, writes Alex Moss.

The 21-year-old, who plays for Woodbridge Town, was appointed back in May, as former boss Katie Burrows took on a new role at the club as girls and women’s football ambassador.

A tough 2018/19 campaign saw AFC finish bottom of the pile in the Premier Division with just four points, relegating them to Division One North for the upcoming campaign.

Goalkeeper Penny Everett has stayed with AFC Picture: Mecha Morton

Mallett’s recruitment has focused mainly on youth, with seven of his 11 summer signings so far coming over from his successful Capel Plough Under-16s side last season, including free-scoring duo Amy Thompson and Rebecca Stephenson, who scored 55 goals between them last term.

“I don’t want to just settle in this league,” he said. “I see no reason why we can’t over the next three or four years go further with this group.

“We’ve got a lot of youngsters, who are 16, 17 or 18 years old, but we’ve also got some more experienced players. I think we’ve got the right blend here.

“The club want to push women’s football. It’s a new team we’ve got, but they’re all really committed.”

Sudbury start their new season by hosting Premier Division side Harlow Town in the preliminary round of the Women’s FA Cup on Sunday (2pm).