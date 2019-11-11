Long Melford are to celebrate the life of their most decorated player ahead of England playing their 1,000th international fixture on Thursday.

The club are dedicating Wednesday's home Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division match with FC Clacton (7.45pm) to honouring the memory of Long-Melford born England international William Nevill Cobbold.

The player better known as “Nuts” Cobbold - said to have derived from him being a hard nut to crack in his school days - is part of the rich fabric of Long Melford’s history in their 151st year, having played in most of The Villagers’ earliest matches as a centre-forward.

He was capped nine times for his country between 1883 and 1887, scoring six goals. He made his debut in a 7-0 win against Ireland in February 1883, scoring twice in three minutes.

Those connected with the Eastern Counties League (Thurlow Nunn League) club will be hoping to see the number ‘108’ adorning one of the current Three Lions player’s shirts against Montenegro at Wembley.

That is the legacy number the FA has given to William Nevill Cobbold’s part in the national side’s history.

Widely regarded as one of the best footballers of the Victorian era, Cobbold, who also played for Corinthians, was described in his Times obituary as “the most individually brilliant dribbler, the player who could most often put in those thrusts that no skill could parry”.

A club spokesman said: “It’s a source of great pride to everyone at the club that one of our former players represented England.

“Nearly 100 years after his death in 1922, William’s memory lives on.”

Cobbold also went on to play for Cambridge University but his sporting talents were not just confined to football though, as he went on to represent them at tennis and was a handy cricketer, making one appearance for Kent.

In later life he was a successful tutor, working as a “crammer” who prepared boys for entry into the British Army.

The legacy numbers system the FA is using to commemorate the international fixture milestone starts with with Robert Baker, the goalkeeper in England’s first ever international, right up to the most recently capped player, former Ipswich Town defender Tyrone Mings (1,244).

* Do you own a picture of William Nevill Cobbold? If so, and you are happy for it to be republished by the Free Press, please email to sports editor Russell Claydon: russell.claydon@iliffepublishing.co.uk