What a difference a week can make in the world of football.

GOAL! Ely City’s Alex Brown slots past Melford ‘keeper Glenn Morrison during Saturday’s game

After an excellent performance against Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division high-flyers Stowmarket last Saturday, Long Melford put in their poorest display of the season in a 4-0 loss to an Ely City team who had gone 10 games without a win.

The home team have perfected their style of playing, with quick direct football, not great to the football purist, but effective as reflected by the scoreline, which Melford could not combat by adapting their own style. They were consequently well beaten by The Robins, who ended easy winners.

Ely went ahead after 22 minutes when Melford central defender Steve Adams was robbed of the ball just outside the Melford area by the much-travelled Steve Holder, who ran through to slot home.

CONFIDENT CLAIM: Evan Jeckells claims a cross ahead of a Melford player

Throughout the game Melford were ponderous in their approach work, conceding the ball by over-complication, and were anonymous as a strike force.

The few times they did get forward, Sam Bayliss, on his 22nd birthday, could not convert twice from the angle and Adams volleyed wide from a corner.

Straight from the half-time kick-off, Ely went further ahead when a ball from the right flank saw Alex Brown running well off the ball to side-foot home.

Melford tried to get going but could not find any cohesion or rhythm, and continually lost the ball during build-up play.

The home team continued to look dangerous with their quick movement and long balls from defence which troubled the Melford defence.

On 58 minutes, Sam Reed got through Melford defenders and fired home from 12 yards. The final goal came for Ely when Alex Brown cut in from the Ely left flank to score his second of the game to end the match 4-0.

CELEBRATION TIME: Steve Holder celebrates with his new team-mates

Very little positives for Melford from the game other than their two 16-year-olds, Archie Pether and Keiron Michaels, introduced as substitutes, who looked very promising.

A day of woe ended for Melford, reduced to 10 men as Sam Bayliss hobbled off through injury.

Jamie Bradbury will be expecting much better from his side when they host a rejuvenated Thetford Town at Stoneylands on Saturday (3pm).