This pulsating Emirates FA Cup Extra-Preliminary Round replay tie at Stoneylands on Wednesday had all the ingredients of an entertaining cup game; passion, pace, and plenty of goals, writes Richard Kemp.

As they did in Saturday's goalless encounter, both keepers once again excelled with Jacob Adams in the Southend Manor goal and Aussie Ben Devlin in front of the Long Melford posts making some eye-catching saves.

But it was Devlin who earned the extra plaudits for his penalty save to take Long Melford through after a thrilling tie had finished 3-3 after a goalless period of extra-time.

Among the watching spectators was Neil Harris, the Millwall Manager, there to watch his son Cameron Harris who was on the Southend bench. Neil had played at Stoneylands in his early days against Melford as a Maldon Under-18s player.

Two distinct footballing methods were on view; Southend with their quick and incisive break football and Melford with their less incisive but entertaining build-up football.

After looking well in control for the opening minutes Melford presented Southend with a gift goal after eight minutes. A poor back-pass went direct to Jordan Chambers who had the simple task of netting from close range.

This provided an impetus to Southend who up to that point had been second best to Melford. And they started to gain in confidence with the talented wide man Callum Fitzer and striker Sadiq Akanbi starting to present real problems for the Melford defence.

The hosts did have plenty of opportunities themselves though with Jamie Griffiths, Jacob Brown and Nathan Rowe all finding Jacob Adams in the Southend goal in fine form.

On 40 minutes Melford looked for a penalty. A rasping shot from Griffiths was partially saved by keeper Adams, and seeking to net the rebound, Rowe appeared to be impeded by keeper Adams. But the referee was not convinced enough to award a penalty.

Three minutes before the interval and it looked curtains for Melford when Fitzer was allowed to get in his shot from 25 yards which hit the Melford bar, and Southend defender Bill Bungay reacted first to head home the rebound.

The Villagers have a fine cup history and deservedly came back on the stroke of half-time when Griffiths ghosted through the Southend defence and fired home from the Melford left flank; a goal of great quality.

On 48 minutes Melford showed their grit and spirit to level, when Griffiths got down the left flank and his excellent cross beat keeper Adams and the ball fell to Callum Hemson near the far post. With great composure the Melford youngster picked his spot from three yards.

The tie continued at full throttle: goal-line clearances both ends, crunching tackles and some high standard goalkeeping.

After 72 minutes it looked to be the final chapter for Melford as Akanbi got down the left flank and his quality cross saw the diminutive Alfie Walker out jump the Melford defence and head home in great fashion.

The game still had another twist though. Melford, to their credit went all out for the levelling goal which arrived after 79 minutes. A raking pass found Hassan Ally down the Melford left flank and he cut in on goal and lobbed the advancing keeper Adams to find the net.

It brought about a thundering finish to the game, but even after the extra 30 minutes the scores remained level.

In the penalty shoot-out both teams missed a penalty, progressing along until Melford scored their fifth penalty, and there was home keeper Devlin to crown a great match for his club by diving to save the Southend fifth penalty from Jordan Fisher.

It thereby sparked wild celebrations as The Villagers booked their place in the next round, at home to Haverhill Rovers' conquerors (6-1) Colney Heath in the preliminary round on Saturday, August 10 (3pm).

Long Melford: Devlin, Smith, Wingfield, Hemson, R Waugh, A Waugh, Ally, Jackson, Griffiths, Brown, Rowe, Subs: Pether, D Roy, Hurley, Newton.