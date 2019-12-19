Long Melford head into two tough games over the Christmas period getting the boost they needed with Saturday’s 3-2 victory over Godmanchester Rovers, following two disappointing defeats in the previous seven days, writes Ken Watkins.

The Villagers travel to Stanway Rovers on Saturday, and then host Newmarket Town the following Saturday (both 3pm), teams that manager Jamie Bradbury expects to finish second and third in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division this season, behind Stowmarket Town, 2-0 winners at Melford in the League Cup three days earlier.

“We won’t go into those games as favourites,” said Bradbury, “but that’s probably a tag we don’t mind having as we’re not used to being favourites anyway.”

Stanway Rovers won 9-1 at Melford in August, but Bradbury feels his players have much more belief following their considerable improvement since then.

“We can maybe pick something up there. We’ll keep trying to defy the odds as much as possible. We are in a good position, and we want to keep pushing on and picking up points. We are just trying to get as many points on the board as possible.”

On Saturday, he said, it was a “case of making sure we didn’t lose today, and got back on the horse after two defeats. We haven’t suffered back-to-back defeats since September.”

Relief, Bradbury felt, was “not the right word because we know what it’s like to be down the bottom. That’s relief when you are salvaging points. But when you are near the top you just want to keep going.

“We don’t want to rest on our laurels. We want to finish as high as we can, and we can do if we play like we have over the last two months, and not the last two games.

“Football is all about habits. If you can get into a winning habit it’s hard to lose, and if you get in a losing habit it’s hard to win. We’ve been in both situations. We like this one better than the one last season.”

A sometimes frenetic and closely-fought contest between two evenly-matched teams at Stoneylands on Saturday was ultimately decided by Jamie Griffiths’ high quality free kick.

They had fallen behind in the 26th minute after a short back-pass was pounced on by Tom Wakley.

But straight from the restart skipper Steve Adams, in his 250th appearance, strode through the Goody defence and fired in a powerful curling effort.

Another festive gift saw the visitors regain the lead in the 39th minute with Ross Munro bundling home following a corner which had left Walker stranded.

But almost straight from the second half restart Ben Judge showed immense skill to twist and turn in the Goddy box, and then to finally swivel and fire home for 2-2.

Melford wrapped up the three points in the 82nd minute though when Griffiths beautifully curled in a free kick. Jacob Brown came close to adding a late fourth.

* Hadleigh United could not make it three wins out of three as they found hosting Wroxham too hot to handle on Saturday in a 4-0 defeat.

A controversial penalty led to the opener in the 25th minute with Nick Punter saving before, with the assistant’s flag up for the keeper leaving his line, the ex Norwich City man Simon Lappin fired in the rebound, which was allowed to stand.

Charlie Clarke made it 2-0 just before half-time and Wroxham doubled the scoreline in the second half with the visitors unable to muster a chance of note.

It leaves the Brettsiders – who announced the addition of left-back Tom Woerndl from Leiston ahead of making his debut on Saturday, as well as the re-signing of forward Josh Cheetham – bottom of the Premier Division ahead of home games with high-flying Newmarket Town on Saturday and Brantham Athletic a week later (December 28, 3pm).

Talismanic striker Kyle Cassell departed before the weekend to join higher-league AFC Sudbury But it comes as it was announced that talismanic striker Kyle Cassell has left for higher-league AFC Sudbury. He took to Twitter to thanks their supporters.

