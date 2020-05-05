Long Melford have announced David Hennessey has been appointed as their Reserves team manager.

He lands the job at Stoneylands, for when football returns, having been in charge of the second team at Essex & Suffolk Border League club Tiptree Heath.

Prior to that job Hennessey spent 10 years managing in the Hackney & Leyton League.

First-team manager Jamie Bradbury said: “We had a number of very good applicants for the role, but Dave is clearly very passionate about football and we felt he would make an ideal addition to the senior management team at Stoneylands.”

He added: “Hopefully it won’t be too long before Dave can meet the players and help us to prepare everyone for the new season, whenever that will be.”

Hennessey said: “I’m delighted to be joining a great club with such a storied history. I’m excited to work with Jamie, the coaching team and of course the players and I can’t wait to get started just as soon as circumstances allow.”

Long Melford Reserves play in the Thurlow Nunn Reserve League and were 11th out of 14 teams in the table when the season was prematurely halted due to the coronavirus crisis.

The decision was later taken to null and void the season, with Diss Town, Halstead and Walsham-le-Willows having all been vying at the top for the title.

