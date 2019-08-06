Follow live and exclusive updates from sports editor Russell Claydon below as AFC Sudbury host a Colchester United XI (7.45pm kick-off) in their last pre-season friendly ahead of their first BetVictor Isthmian League North Division fixture, at Coggeshall Town a week on Saturday.

Tonight's fixture marks the first time Colchester United have visited King's Marsh in five years, when a U's side under then manager Joe Dunne recorded a 4-1 victory.

The free entry fixture has been arranged as part of AFC's 20th anniversary celebrations and is set to see former Sudbury players throughout the last two decades at the club as invited guests of honour. It will also be a chance for manager Mark Morsley to assess his squad one last time ahead of their league opener.