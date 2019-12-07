Join sports editor Russell Claydon's live matchday blog below for live updates of AFC Sudbury's return to BetVictor Isthmian League North Division action with the visit of Cambridge City.

Both sides are looking to push on from their current mid-table position and Mark Morsley's Yellows will have the extra incentive of gift-wrapping their home crowd an early Christmas present, with it being their last outing at King's Marsh before the big festive celebration.

Cambridge City, who received a lateral move into the league in the summer, will be spurred on by the pain of a 4-1 defeat at Aveley last Saturday.

If you miss the action during the match, remember you can always catch up post match and see how the game unfolded.

