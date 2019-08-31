Follow live and exclusive updates from sports editor Russell Claydon below as AFC Sudbury host currently pointless Romford looking to build on some improved form in their quest for a BetVictor Isthmian League North Division play-off chase.

Despite their two wins in three days over the bank holiday weekend, Mark Morsley's side are looking to register their first league points at The MEL Group Stadium this season, having lost their opening game on their artificial pitch of the 2019/20 campaign to Felixstowe & Walton United.

East London-based Romford did the double over AFC Sudbury last season, though only just escaped relegation to Step 5 of the non-league pyramid. It is all set for an intriguing afternoon.