Live Velocity Trophy updates as AFC Sudbury host Suffolk Isthmian League rivals Felixstowe & Walton United

By Russell Claydon
-
russell.claydon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 17:28, 01 October 2019
 | Updated: 17:29, 01 October 2019

Follow live and exclusive updates, or catch up on the action post-match, below from sports editor Russell Claydon as AFC Sudbury host Felixstowe & Walton United in their Group 1 match in the Isthmina League's Velocity Trophy.

So far the competition, which has been used by manager Mark Morsley to blood academy players, has not gone well results-wise for the Yellows with a home defeat to Heybridge Swifts (2-1) and a big loss at Coggeshall Town last Tuesday (5-1).

Qualification – only one of the six teams progress to the last 32 knockout stage, when the Step 3 teams come in – looks highly unlikely now, but there is Suffolk pride to win tonight (7.45pm).

