Welcome to live coverage of tonight's BetVictor Isthmian League North encounter between AFC Sudbury and Felixstowe & Walton United at The MEL Group Stadium. Kick off: 7.45pm

AFC Sudbury will look to get their season off the mark, having fallen to a 3-1 away defeat to Coggeshall Town in the first game of the season on Saturday.

It is the first of back-to-back fixtures between the two Suffolk sides, with Felixstowe due to visit again on Saturday in the Preliminary Round of the FA Cup.

But first both teams will look to get their first league points of the 2019/20 season.