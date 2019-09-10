Follow live and exclusive updates, or catch up on the action post-match, below from sports editor Russell Claydon as AFC Sudbury bid to make the most of their second chance to get past lower-league Deeping Rangers in the Emirates FA Cup.

A late Freddie King goal on Saturday ensured Mark Morsley's side were not another Step 4 scalp for the Step 5 Clarets to set up tonight's first qualifying round replay (7.45pmKO) following an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Haydon Whitham Stadium.

Following Monday's draw at Wembley, a trip to Step 3 Hendon is the prize for the winner, along with pocketing the £4,500 prize money from winning a first qualifying round tie.