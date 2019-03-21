Lily May Humphreys is looking to make an impression at the Italian International Ladies’ Stroke Play Championship in her England colours this week.

Stoke-by-Nayland Golf Club-trained star, who turned 17 last week, was one of six players called into the national side to tee off at Is Molas Golf Club on the Italian island of Sardinia yesterday.

It is the first time the Great Cornard player has played in the event, which sees 125 players start out to compete in stroke play over four days, with the cut coming at 60 and ties after the third round of play.

Humphreys went into the tournament off the back of finishing 14th in the Major Champions Invitational event, with the Nick Faldo-run event providing her with a unique experience to rub shoulders with some big names in the golfing world.

She was part of current Women’s British Open champion Georgia Hall’s team, with the current Ladies European Tour player having sent them a good luck message on Twitter.

“It was great to play in some good weather and get in some good practice for the upcoming season,” she told the Free Press from location in Sardinia.

“The conditions at home haven’t been that great for preparing for tournament golf but I’m looking forward to starting the season proper later next month.”

Surrey’s Annabell Fuller, who won the trophy for the Major Champions Invitational Girls’ Championship, Georgina Blackman of Essex, Cara Gainer of Oxfordshire, Caley McGinty of Gloucestershire and Emily Toy of Cornwall make up the rest of the England Women’s team out at the Is Molas Golf Club in Sardinia this week.

Stoke By Nayland - Golfer Lily May Humphreys, 16 of Great Cornard. ..Picture by Mark Bullimore Photography. (7905007)

Humphreys, the reigning Scottish Women’s Open champion, has also been picked for the England team for next month’s French U21 Women’s Championship at St Cloud (April 18-22). Emily Brennan of Staffordshire, Charlotte Heath of Yorkshire, Caley McGinty, Mimi Rhodes of Somerset and Caitlin Whitehead make up the team.