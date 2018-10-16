Lily May Humphreys was not able to end her year with a medal at the Youth Olympic Games, but did secure a top-10 finish.

Lily May Humphreys (England).

The Great Cornard-based 16-year-old flew the flag for Great Britain in two events in Buenos Aires, Argentina placed tied ninth and tied 11th.

The women's individual stroke play event came first at the Hurlingham Club and saw the Stoke-by-Nayland Golf Club member shoot rounds of 79, 70 and 73 to leave her 12-over-par and just outside the top 10.

Kim Grace of Australia took the gold medal with rounds of 71, 69 and 71 leaving her on one-over-par while four-over-par was good enough to claim bronze for Austria's Emma Spitz.

Humphreys teamed up with Joe Pagdin in the mixed team event and the pair were looking good after a first round of 64 but followed it up with a 73 and ended four-over-par to leave them tied in ninth.

It ended up being a long way off the medals with Thailand's pairing of Atthaya Thitikul and Vanchai Luangnitikul ending on 12 under to take gold with seven under required to take bronze.