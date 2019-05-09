Lily May Humphreys added another top title to her collection with a four shot victory in the Welsh Women’s Open Stroke Play Championship at Royal St David’s.

The 17-year-old Great Cornard-based international was 10-under for the 54-hole event, finishing four shots clear of her England team-mate, Bel Wardle.

The Stoke-by-Nayland Golf Club-trainer ace adds this to previous wins in English, Scottish, British, European and American championships which have taken her to the top of the amateur game.

Lily May Humphreys Wales Women's Open 2019 Picture: James Eades (9792336)

And she now has an Irish title in her sights as she heads to County Louth Golf Club to play in the Irish Women’s Open Stroke Play Championship, with the two-day tournament getting under way tomorrow.

Humphreys said of her latest success: “I was very pleased, I really wanted to win this because I have good memories of playing the course in my first R&A event three years ago.

“I’ve started hitting some good form and it was nice to combine it all.”

Back in 2016, aged 14, she played her first British girls’ championship – aiming simply for experience. She made the cut and went on to reach the quarter-finals, and returned the following year to win.

At the weekend, playing in breezy conditions with gusts of around 25mph, she aimed to play steadily over the tricky, opening six holes and then make her score.

Bel Wardle (Prestbury, Cheshire) set the first round pace with her seven-under 66, but Humphreys became the 36-hole leader at six-under, with a pair of 70s. In the final round, both players completed the event with 69s.

“I tried not to think about the lead, but just to keep on as I had been playing,” said Humphreys.

“I wanted to make my pars and give myself birdie opportunities on the par fives. That was what I was focussing on and the strategy worked.”

Four other English players figured in the top 10, with Charlotte Heath (Huddersfield, Yorkshire) taking fourth place; Cara Gainer (Castle Royle, Berkshire) in seventh; and Emily Brennan (Trentham, Staffordshire) and Georgina Blackman (Chelmsford, Essex), sharing 10th.

Humphreys shot scores of 70 (-3), 70 (-3) and 69 (-4) for a total of -10 to win the tournament by four shots.

l Newton Green’s Jed Seeley is included in Suffolk captain Joe Cardy’s first selection of the season, to take on Leciestershire at Market Harborough in their first Anglian League match on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Suffolk second team are set to play Leicestershire at Diss Golf Club this weekend and Newton Green’s Russell Oakley is included in the squad.