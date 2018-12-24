Ben Maxim is looking forward to what 2019 holds for him after seeing his karting career accelerate to levels he could not have imagined back in the summer.

The 15-year-old from Long Melford has only been competing on the track for three years but 2018 has been a breakthrough campaign, seeing him drive to his first senior title and breaking the track record at Red Lodge several times.

It led to him testing out for one of the biggest teams in the country in October, with Coles Racing Team, based in Somerset, signing him up.

SPEED KING: Ben Maxim enjoyed his first outing for Coles Racing at PF International Circuit at Grantham Picture: Chris Walker www.kartpix.net (6064316)

Their decision was justified in his first race under their banner with the Thomas Gainsborough School pupil underlining his talent by taking the Rookie Trophy at a top event in Lincolnshire at the start of the month.

The PF International Race Circuit in Grantham, Lincolnshire, is considered the most competitive in the UK, and Maxim finished 12th out of 24 in his Junior Rotax Category, going up against some of the top drivers in the country to finish well ahead of the other novices in his first ever MSA event.

He won the Rookie Trophy after finishing just two 10ths of a second off of the current English Champion, who finished second in the race.

In 2019 he intends to race the full series at the PR International Race Circuit to test himself at the next level, having two Young Starz (2017) and one Club 2000 championship (2018) at his nearest circuit, at Red Lodge.

“I am looking forward to the challenge,” he said.

“It is a chance to test myself at the step up.

“I went to a circuit at Ipswich five years ago for a mate’s birthday and enjoyed it and it went from there.”

Adrian Coles, founder and owner of Coles Racing Team, was highly impressed with Maxim’s first outing at MSA level, believing it underlines his potential.

“I think Ben’s achievement was outstanding to race at this level for the first time and put in the performance that he did.

“With more time in the kart and at the track Ben is definitely capable of picking up some great results next year.”

* The Maxims are looking for companies to help out with the running costs via sponsorship opportunities. To discuss, email jmaxim816@btinternet.com or call Paul Maxim on 07702 410816.