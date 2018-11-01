Despite AFC Sudbury sitting closer to the relegation zone than the play-off places with a quarter of the season gone, boss Mark Morsley believes their promotion ambitions are far from extinguished.

The Yellows’ powderpuff display at home to Coggeshall Town on Tuesday saw their unbeaten run halted at three games in a 1-0 defeat to leave them 15th in the Bostik League North Division table.

They are one of four sides left without a home win in the league, in four attempts, and are yet to score a league goal from open play at King’s Marsh Stadium.

NOT CONCERNED: Manager Mark Morsley, pictured on the touchline at Haringey Borough in the FA Cup, believes his side will put a run together to climb up the Bostik League North Division table Picture: Clive Pearson

But, asked if he was concerned about their league position, manager Morsley replied: “No, not at all. We still have games in hand (one); it is a long season.

“People say different things, like everyone was talking this morning about Bury winning tonight and going second in the league and unfortunately they got beat. So it is barely November, and it is a long way to go.

“The league is very, very open and I have no concerns whatsoever about our performances.

“I still think we will put a run together and be in and around the play-offs and that is our target.

“I have seen nothing tonight that changes my opinion of that.”

He also revealed he is not looking to bring anyone into the club and, quizzed on whether he was worried about a lack of goals at home, having not really troubled Coggeshall ‘keeper Danny Sambridge on Tuesday, despite dominating possession, he said: “I’m not interested in the slightest. We have 19 games at home. So, we haven’t done very well at home.

“It only becomes a problem if people start talking about it and build it into a problem; it is not a problem.

“Performance-wise, today was our best (home league) performance, without a shadow of a doubt. We were very poor against Barking, we said that. We probably didn’t deserve a draw but got a draw.

“We probably deserved at least a draw tonight and didn’t get one, but that is football.

“We have no concerns about our home form whatsoever.”

He did admit that perhaps their better away form, having won their last two and three of five (one defeat) to rank them third in the division, could be explained by a high-energy counter-attacking suiting his players.

Ahead of a trip to mid-table Great Wakering Rovers on Saturday (3pm), he said: “We look to start another run Saturday.

“Great Wakering away is always a difficult place to go. They are very nice people down there and we will give it a crack and see how we get on.”

Jordan Blackwell is a doubt having come off at half-time after receiving a knock to his

ankle.