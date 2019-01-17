Mark Morsley felt Saturday’s 3-0 scoreline at Bostik League Division One North leaders Bowers & Pitsea was harsh on his AFC Sudbury side.

The Yellows boss was forced to watch on from up in the stands in Essex on Saturday as he served a touchline ban, watching his side concede all three goals in the second half to see them drop a place to seventh in the table.

But he was not downbeat about the way his side played against the side currently setting the pace in the title race.

“I think we gave a good account of ourselves, at times,” he said.

“The scoreline does not really reflect the game but shows the clubs in the top echelons have got something we have not got.

“Their manager said he knew they had to stop us playing, which they did as we did not get hold of possession very well.

“After Paul Walker made a couple of good saves the best chance in the first half fell to Callum Harrison who should have scored, and they were really under the cosh and were having to change things around, which was good.

“The second half started really well for us then we conceded a corner and the guy scores via his shoulder, which happens. That was a bit of a blow but we were still in the game.

“Another defensive mistake when their striker gets around the back and scores. Then we are 2-0 down and you are having to chuck bodies up front and they scored a very good goal five minutes from time.”

With Billy Holland still suspended AFC Sudbury went with an unchanged XI from the 2-0 home defeat to Aveley, with returning striker Phil Kelly on the bench.

Bowers were fast out the traps with their route-one approach and Sudbury did well to hold out under relentless pressure in the first 15 minutes.

When they did get the ball and pass their way out they did well. A flowing move down the right resulted in a great opportunity for Harrison, but the final shot was poor and off target.

Another opportunity for a corner was headed over by Baris Altintop as Sudbury started to build with confidence and began passing the ball a lot better.

As the first half ended 0-0, Sudbury would have been the happier of the two teams as Bowers did have the best opportunities to take the lead.

The second half however, was a different half. The home side took the lead on 52 minutes from a corner which was headed home by Martyn Stokes.

Then, bizarrely, the Bowers goalkeeper tried to throw the ball out, but threw it behind him and picked it up again resulting in an indirect free-kick to Sudbury. They initially took it quickly and Harrison slotted home, however the referee wanted it taken again with the second attempt hitting the defence.

Sudbury did have chances to equalise. Daryl Coakley blasted wide, Harrison’s effort went over and second half sub Kelly was also guilty of not being on target.

But it was Bowers who took their chances and against the run of play went 2-0 up in the 77th minute as Bradley Warner provided a finish.

In injury time they added a third through James Thomas.

* AFC Sudbury Reserves lost 2-1 (Skubich) at high-flying Swaffham Town in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North. On Saturday the ninth-placed side travel to Downham Town (3pm), who sit one place above them in the table.

* AFC Sudbury A have been drawn away to Lowestoft side FC Whitehorse in the quarter-finals of the Suffolk Primary Cup, while Cavendish will host Thurston. All ties are scheduled for Saturday, February 16 (2pm).

