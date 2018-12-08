Sudbury extended their lead at the top of East Men’s League Division One after drawing 1-1 at newly-promoted Crostyx at the Lee Valley Hockey Centre.

ON TARGET: Sam Clark scored for Sudbury against Crostyx

After having an earlier goal from a penalty corner disallowed, Sudbury broke the deadlock from a broken corner routine, which found its way to Sam Clark to slap home from an acute angle.

An open second half saw Crostyx draw level from a penalty corner of their own, and despite dropping two points, closest rivals Wapping lost at Upminster, meaning there is now a three-point gap between Sudbury and the chasing pack.

l In Division Five North East, Sudbury III slipped to a heavy 7-0 defeat at home to a strong Dereham III side on Saturday.

l Greg King was on target for a depleted Sudbury IV in their 3-1 friendly reverse against Norwich Dragons V at the weekend.